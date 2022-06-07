Brokerages Set Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Target Price at $58.83

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CL King reduced their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.82. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -143.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1,673.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

