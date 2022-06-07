Brokerages Set Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Target Price at $13.22

Shares of Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.22.

CNVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Convey Health Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CNVY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 300,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,479. Convey Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44. The company has a market cap of $361.58 million and a P/E ratio of -29.59.

Convey Health Solutions ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Convey Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Convey Health Solutions will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNVY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 67.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,507,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 607,954 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the third quarter worth about $12,012,000. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 747,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $5,393,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Convey Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

