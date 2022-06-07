Brokerages Set FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Price Target at $444.20

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $444.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

FDS traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $377.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $319.65 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $403.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.31. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total value of $740,337.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,398.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

