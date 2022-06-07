Brokerages Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) PT at $70.44

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSPD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $44.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.17. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.79. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

