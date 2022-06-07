Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target at $26.37

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.37.

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of LUNMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,918. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.0701 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

About Lundin Mining (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.