Brokerages Set Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Price Target at $52.70

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.70.

SRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.4% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 560,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,808,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $38.74 and a one year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.41 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.11%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

