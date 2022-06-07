Brokerages Set Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Target Price at $24.17

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several research firms have commented on SMMCF. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:SMMCF traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

