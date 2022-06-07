Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Target Price at $46.73

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SU stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.85. 173,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,079,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $42.02.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

