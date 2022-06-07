Brokerages Set Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Target Price at $56.39

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.39.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNV. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,290.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.28. 868,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,006. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.38. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $37.98 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

