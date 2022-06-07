Brokerages Set Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target at $10.44

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TBPH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 49.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,782. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

