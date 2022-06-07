Brokerages Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) PT at C$38.00

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.00.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TRQ. Scotiabank raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
TSE TRQ opened at C$38.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.15 and a 12-month high of C$38.92. The firm has a market cap of C$7.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
