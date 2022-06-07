Brokerages Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) PT at C$38.00

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRQ. Scotiabank raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

TSE TRQ opened at C$38.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.15 and a 12-month high of C$38.92. The firm has a market cap of C$7.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$510.05 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

