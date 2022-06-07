Brokerages Set WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) PT at $13.74

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.74.

MAPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, CEO Christopher Beals sold 29,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $161,047.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,542.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $40,062.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 212,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,732.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,652 shares of company stock valued at $490,396 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 562,140 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,381,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 6,347.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,100,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,201 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 800,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAPS opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $796.37 million, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.26.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

