Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) & Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Financial Contrast

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and Dominion Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 2 14 0 2.88 Dominion Energy 1 3 3 0 2.29

Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus price target of $42.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.32%. Dominion Energy has a consensus price target of $85.71, suggesting a potential upside of 3.61%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than Dominion Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Dominion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners -3.59% -0.72% -0.29% Dominion Energy 20.81% 12.99% 3.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Dominion Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners $4.10 billion 2.46 -$124.00 million ($0.62) -59.16 Dominion Energy $13.96 billion 4.81 $3.29 billion $3.58 23.11

Dominion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners. Brookfield Renewable Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dominion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Dominion Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays out -206.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dominion Energy pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Dominion Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats Brookfield Renewable Partners on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 21,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. The Gas Distribution segment engages in the regulated natural gas gathering, storage, transportation, distribution, and sales activities, as well as distributes nonregulated renewable natural gas. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Dominion Energy South Carolina segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina. The Contracted Assets segment is involved in the energy marketing and price risk activities. As of December 31, 2021, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 30.2 gigawatt of electric generating capacity; 10,700 miles of electric transmission lines; 78,000 miles of electric distribution lines; and 95,700 miles of gas distribution mains and related service facilities. It serves approximately 7 million customers. The company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives and municipalities, as well as into wholesale electricity markets. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

