Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives $70.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE BRO opened at $58.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.80. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

