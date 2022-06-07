CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives C$40.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

CAE stock traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$33.48. 61,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,800. CAE has a twelve month low of C$27.27 and a twelve month high of C$42.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$10.61 billion and a PE ratio of 75.51.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

