Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Caleres to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

CAL stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.02. 481,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,327. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.07. Caleres has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $29.94.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Caleres had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The firm had revenue of $735.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.94%.

In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $904,339.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 621,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,648,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,570. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Caleres by 92.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 217,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 117.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,424,000 after buying an additional 186,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,243,000 after buying an additional 171,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,932,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,552,000 after buying an additional 171,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 25.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,466,000 after buying an additional 140,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

