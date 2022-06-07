California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) is Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. California Resources accounts for about 4.3% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned 0.28% of California Resources worth $9,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in California Resources by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in California Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,408,000 after buying an additional 22,171 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in California Resources by 572.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,100,000 after buying an additional 915,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in California Resources by 2,918.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,882,000 after buying an additional 993,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in California Resources by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 683,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,175,000 after buying an additional 209,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get California Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,067. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $50.44.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.19). California Resources had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on CRC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $220,650.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 940,955 shares of company stock worth $45,320,579 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

California Resources Profile (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.