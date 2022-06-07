Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) to post sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $12.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.22 billion to $12.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.81 billion to $13.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CNI. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after acquiring an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,082 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.73. 973,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,086. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.42. The company has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.586 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

