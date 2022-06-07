Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,500,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75,801 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.64% of Canadian National Railway worth $553,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 51,600.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.95.

CNI stock traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $115.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,237. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.34. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.10%.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

