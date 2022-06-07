Cango (CANG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th. Analysts expect Cango to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Cango has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Cango had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cango to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CANG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.68 and a beta of 0.73. Cango has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cango in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cango by 95.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cango by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cango by 55.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the first quarter valued at $90,000. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

