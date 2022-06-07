Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,311 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Canopy Growth worth $12,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 389,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 167,138 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,257,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,709,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after buying an additional 353,281 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 8.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.00. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $26.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

