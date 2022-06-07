Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Treasurer Thomas A. Barron Sells 4,182 Shares

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 4,182 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $112,663.08. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 141,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,829.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $457.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.66. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $50.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,926,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,661,000 after purchasing an additional 139,354 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 417.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 78,464 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $1,902,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 87,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 60,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.
CCBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.
