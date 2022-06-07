Capital International Investors Acquires New Shares in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 274,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,889,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $39,762,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 304.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,371,000 after purchasing an additional 131,114 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $13,166,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,081,000 after purchasing an additional 66,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $5,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $70.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.33. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $164.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VICR. StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. CJS Securities lowered Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

