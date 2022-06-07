Capital International Investors Has $24.03 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,565 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $24,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.97.

Shares of BABA opened at $99.01 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $230.89. The firm has a market cap of $268.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

