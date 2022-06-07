Capital International Investors Has $3.36 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Capital International Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,183 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 344,904 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.54.

NYSE:LVS opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

