Capital International Investors Has $68.32 Million Holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 177.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,914,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223,771 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in DLocal were worth $68,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in DLocal by 1,092.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in DLocal by 2,469.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in DLocal by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DLocal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Shares of DLO stock opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. DLocal Limited has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. DLocal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

