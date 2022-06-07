Capital International Investors Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital International Investors lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $413.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $423.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.17. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.17 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

