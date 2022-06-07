Capital International Investors Purchases 12,243 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.25% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $31,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $3,916,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 38,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 23,841 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,152,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $186.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.86 and a 200 day moving average of $176.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $205.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

