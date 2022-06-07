Capital International Investors Sells 151,700 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Capital International Investors cut its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,700 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 1.52% of Cactus worth $43,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cactus by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cactus by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,973,000 after purchasing an additional 619,369 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,681,000 after purchasing an additional 401,126 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,401,000 after purchasing an additional 383,043 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,123,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,895 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Steven Bender sold 9,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $466,528.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $86,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,169 shares of company stock valued at $24,282,508 in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WHD stock opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 2.03.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 44.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WHD shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

