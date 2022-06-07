Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 199,453 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 927,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,453 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.63% of Anaplan worth $42,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Anaplan by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,137,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,692,000 after purchasing an additional 537,853 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,030,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,813,000 after acquiring an additional 706,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Anaplan by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,926,000 after acquiring an additional 35,811 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 2,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at $81,359,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $1,428,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $341,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $5,528,642. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PLAN stock opened at $63.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $70.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLAN. Truist Financial cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

