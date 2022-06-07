Capital Research Global Investors Lowers Stock Holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245,200 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.91% of Purple Innovation worth $25,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Jack Roddy purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 960,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $4,389,000.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,137,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,429,974.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,143,600 shares of company stock worth $25,102,609 in the last three months. 35.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRPL shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $29.52.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $143.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

