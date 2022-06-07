Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 406 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.08% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $73,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,213,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $157.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.86 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

