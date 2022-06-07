Capital Research Global Investors Raises Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.15% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $27,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,531,000 after purchasing an additional 317,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,038,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,777 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,605,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,795,000 after purchasing an additional 583,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,081,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,159,000 after purchasing an additional 143,180 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT opened at $247.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.68. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $282.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

