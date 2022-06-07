Capital Research Global Investors Takes $37.11 Million Position in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,461,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,110,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the third quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the third quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the third quarter worth $39,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VTEX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

VTEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.84.

Shares of VTEX opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. VTEX has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $863.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). VTEX had a negative net margin of 49.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.43 million. Analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

