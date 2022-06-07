Capital World Investors Boosts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.13% of Workday worth $91,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 46.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $854,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 31.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 597,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,083,000 after purchasing an additional 75,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.58.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 252,273 shares of company stock worth $59,357,891 in the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $158.86 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.05 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.10 and its 200 day moving average is $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,323.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

