Capital World Investors Buys 100,000 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,189,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Repay were worth $58,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Repay by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,262,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,404,000 after buying an additional 1,373,363 shares during the period. Portsea Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Repay by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 2,137,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,047,000 after buying an additional 991,665 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Repay by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,752,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,013,000 after buying an additional 509,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Repay by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,702,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after buying an additional 41,669 shares during the period. Finally, Untitled Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Repay by 9.5% during the third quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 1,476,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after buying an additional 128,310 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Repay had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repay news, Director Richard E. Thornburgh bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,655.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $95,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 120,500 shares of company stock worth $1,355,895. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

