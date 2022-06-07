Capital World Investors Cuts Stock Position in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP)

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 680,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,600 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor were worth $34,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTP. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the third quarter worth approximately $8,467,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 293,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after purchasing an additional 123,122 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,428,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,353,000 after purchasing an additional 104,364 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 849,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,632,000 after purchasing an additional 74,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 19.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DTP opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.56. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $54.73.

Separately, TheStreet cut DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

