Capital World Investors Has $23.58 Million Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,245 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $23,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 555 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 585 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Union Gaming Research raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.35.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $56.36 and a 52 week high of $129.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $79.59.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

