Capital World Investors Has $29.21 Million Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 1.61% of Editas Medicine worth $29,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDIT. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDIT opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $73.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.88% and a negative net margin of 721.60%. The business had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

