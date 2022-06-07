Capital World Investors Raises Stock Holdings in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,563,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893,897 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 3.65% of ThredUp worth $45,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 928.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ThredUp alerts:

In other news, Director Ian Friedman sold 15,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $62,167.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,421 shares in the company, valued at $198,178.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ThredUp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.02.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About ThredUp (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.