Capital World Investors Reduces Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Capital World Investors cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,365 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,947,531 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.06% of Southwest Airlines worth $15,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,376,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 73.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 96.1% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the airline’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 284.6% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,752,000 after acquiring an additional 802,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $59.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

