Capital World Investors Sells 109,455 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,697 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 109,455 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.17% of Autodesk worth $107,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $208.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.90 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.82 and a beta of 1.43.
In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,867 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Europe cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.35.
Autodesk Profile (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
