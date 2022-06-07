Capital World Investors Sells 109,455 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,697 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 109,455 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.17% of Autodesk worth $107,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $208.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.90 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,867 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Europe cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.35.

Autodesk Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.