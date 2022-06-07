Capital World Investors Takes $31.94 Million Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 421,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,940,000. Capital World Investors owned about 0.55% of CRISPR Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,955 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,865,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $21,717,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,624,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $13,471,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRSP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average is $64.01. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

