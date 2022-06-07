Capital World Investors Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 737,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.07% of General Electric worth $69,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

GE stock opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a 12-month low of $71.14 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.27 and its 200 day moving average is $91.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

