CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $21.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded CareTrust REIT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $18.01 on Friday. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.13 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,375.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castellan Group grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 132,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 428,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.2% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 49,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.4% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 319,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

