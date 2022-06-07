Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Trading Up 3.8%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €131.40 ($141.29) and last traded at €126.95 ($136.51). Approximately 76,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €122.25 ($131.45).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($225.81) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HSBC set a €146.00 ($156.99) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €210.00 ($225.81) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($231.18) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €126.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €145.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

