Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 48,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 70,551 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.84.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.