Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,195,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,415,888,000 after purchasing an additional 652,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,269,624,000 after purchasing an additional 388,758 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,156,890,000 after acquiring an additional 254,786 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.43.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $258.72 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.52. The company has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

