Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 140 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 43,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 28,779 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 166,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after buying an additional 83,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $106.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $106.96. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

