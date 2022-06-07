Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1,383.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 244,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 227,830 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $852,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,357 shares of company stock worth $764,809. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

NYSE:AFL opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.71. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

